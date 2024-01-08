PMML joins PML-Z’s Qaumi Yakjehti Alliance

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Zia (PML-Z) President Ijazul Haq visited the Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) secretariat here on Monday.

During the visit, he extended an invitation to PMML President Khalid Masood Sindhu to join the Qaumi Yakjehti Alliance, a proposal promptly accepted by the PMML President.

Talking to the media, PML-Z President Ijazul Haq said that he had been in contact with the PMML for the past six months, adding that both parties would contest the upcoming general election jointly to steer country out of the challenging situation.

“We aim to bring the nation to the theory of Pakistan” he said. The Qaumi Yakjehti Alliance aims to serve the 250 million people affected by poverty and inflation, he added.

On this occasion, PMML President Khalid Masood Sindhu acknowledged prolonged negotiations, stating that the resolution of political turmoil requires national unity. He officially announced PMML's inclusion in the Qaumi Yakjehti Alliance, effective immediately, with the shared objective of fortifying the political and economic landscape of the country.