PMML leaders rally for Palestinian freedom, call for end to Israeli occupation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) In a massive nationwide rally held in solidarity with Palestine, leaders of the Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) asserted that the only solution to the Palestinian issue is the end of Israel's occupation.

The event, which took place on Friday, saw tens of hundreds of participants from diverse backgrounds coming together to express their deep sorrow and anger against what they see as Israeli injustices.

PMML President Khalid Masood and other leaders addressed the crowd and emphasized the urgency of Muslim nations uniting to support Palestinian freedom. They declared this ongoing struggle as the "Freedom of Palestine," portraying Israel as an unholy state, a symbol of terrorism in the world.

The PMML leaders stated that the responsibility for the longstanding conflict lies squarely on Israel, which they consider an unlawful state that has oppressed innocent Palestinians for the past 74 years. They described the situation as a mountain of injustice and cruelty faced by the Palestinian people.

The leaders called for the recognition of Palestinians' full right to reclaim their occupied territories and criticized the plight of thousands of innocent Palestinian civilians languishing in Israeli prisons.

They drew attention to the harsh living conditions faced by Palestinian generations growing up in refugee camps, trapped in poverty and a bleak future.

In an appeal to the global community, PMML leaders urged the world to prevent further oppression by Israel and support Palestinians in their quest to reclaim their rights. They called upon Pakistan to swiftly convene an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to address the ongoing crisis.

Furthermore, they stressed that Pakistan remains committed to a just, comprehensive, and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue in accordance with agreements of the United Nations and OIC. The PMML leaders encouraged all Muslim countries to unite for the protection of Palestinian citizens and to strive for lasting peace in the Middle East.

In their concluding remarks, the leaders questioned the motives behind Israel's plans for a large-scale massacre of Palestinians, highlighting the dire situation faced by the Muslim Ummah and the alarming escalation of violence. They warned that without timely intervention, this conflict could potentially spread across the world, necessitating urgent international attention.