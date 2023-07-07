Open Menu

PMML Organises Countrywide Protest Against Desecration Of Holy Quran In Sweden

Faizan Hashmi Published July 07, 2023 | 10:09 PM

PMML organises countrywide protest against desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

The Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) staged a countrywide protest on Friday against desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) staged a countrywide protest on Friday against desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

The Sanctity of the Holy Quran rally was organized here from Regal Chowk to the Press Club by the PMML in which people from all walks of life participated and expressed their grievance on the unfortunate incident. The participants were holding banners and placards against Swedish rulers and chanting slogans against Islamophobic attitude of the people of Europe.

The leaders of the PMML demanded of the government to expel Swedish ambassador, and urged the United Nation to ensure legislation against any kind of blasphemy or desecration of the Holy Quran for the sake of global peace.

They said that the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and the Holy Quran are the red line for Muslims and they can sacrifice everything over them.

PMML President Khalid Masood Sindhu, General Secretary Muhammad Azam Chaudhry and other leaders led the rally.

Related Topics

Pakistan Protest Europe Blasphemy Sweden Muslim All From Government

Recent Stories

PMDC refrains to offer unrecognized postgraduate p ..

PMDC refrains to offer unrecognized postgraduate program

9 minutes ago
 KP Governor leads Youm-e-Taqadus Quran rally

KP Governor leads Youm-e-Taqadus Quran rally

5 minutes ago
 JUI protests desecration of Holy Quran

JUI protests desecration of Holy Quran

5 minutes ago
 11 injured due to rain related incidents in Attock ..

11 injured due to rain related incidents in Attock

5 minutes ago
 China Fines Fintech Giant Ant Group Nearly $1Bln - ..

China Fines Fintech Giant Ant Group Nearly $1Bln - Regulator

5 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bail of Shah Mehmood, Asad Uma ..

ATC extends interim bail of Shah Mehmood, Asad Umar in May-9 vandalism cases

5 minutes ago
US Charges Ex-Military Official for Defrauding Gol ..

US Charges Ex-Military Official for Defrauding Gold Star Family Members - Statem ..

2 minutes ago
 US economy adds 209,000 new jobs as hiring slows

US economy adds 209,000 new jobs as hiring slows

2 minutes ago
 RWMC anti-dengue activities underway

RWMC anti-dengue activities underway

2 minutes ago
 Adoption ceremony for retired police sniffer dogs ..

Adoption ceremony for retired police sniffer dogs by citizens held

10 minutes ago
 UN Calls on France to Combat Systemic Racism in Po ..

UN Calls on France to Combat Systemic Racism in Police

10 minutes ago
 President meets with former classmates, their fami ..

President meets with former classmates, their families

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan