PMML organises countrywide protest against desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) staged a countrywide protest on Friday against desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

The Sanctity of the Holy Quran rally was organized here from Regal Chowk to the Press Club by the PMML in which people from all walks of life participated and expressed their grievance on the unfortunate incident. The participants were holding banners and placards against Swedish rulers and chanting slogans against Islamophobic attitude of the people of Europe.

The leaders of the PMML demanded of the government to expel Swedish ambassador, and urged the United Nation to ensure legislation against any kind of blasphemy or desecration of the Holy Quran for the sake of global peace.

They said that the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and the Holy Quran are the red line for Muslims and they can sacrifice everything over them.

PMML President Khalid Masood Sindhu, General Secretary Muhammad Azam Chaudhry and other leaders led the rally.