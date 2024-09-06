PMML organizes seminar on Pakistan Defence Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) on Friday organized a seminar in connection with ‘Pakistan Defence Day’ here in Markaz Abdullah Bin Masood.

District Peace Committee Chairman Abdul Haleem Qasuria was the chief guest of the event which was attended by a large number of people.

Addressing the event, Abdul Haleem Qasuria said the conspiracies being hatched by international forces against Pakistan would be foiled through national unity. He recalled his childhood in 1965, saying, that at that time even schoolchildren had the spirit to defend the motherland.

PMML leader Qari Mushtaq said September 06 was a symbol of the strong defense of Pakistan and the pride of the nation.

Senior Journalist AbualMoazzam Turabi, underlining the need for unity, said that anti-state forces wanted to create differences among the nation on a sectarian, linguistic, and cultural basis. He said the nation would thwart all such attempts through unity.

Hafiz Ehsan Ullah Baloch said “The survival of Pakistan’s ideology is the survival of Pakistan. He said that Markaz Abdullah Bin Masood was an institution for everyone without any sectarian discrimination.

APP/akt