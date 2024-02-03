PMML Power Show On Monday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2024 | 05:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) The Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) will organize its power show in al-Fateh Ground, Saleemi Chowk, here on Monday (February 5).
PMML spokesman Rana Asad Minhad said here on Saturday that the party would arrange a Kashmir Solidarity walk on February 5 which would start from GTS Chowk at 1 p.m. on Monday.
PMML Faisalabad President Sheikh Fayyaz Ahmad will lead the walk. Its participants, after marching on various roads, would reach al-Fateh Sports Ground, Saleemi Chowk, where the PMML would organize its power show as part of its electioneering.
He said that all necessary arrangements had been finalized for the rally and power show and separate areas would be marked for the participation of females in the sports ground.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi sentenced to seven years each in jail in marriage case
Free and fair elections will be held on Feb 8: Solangi
Imran claims he was offered deal to stay silent for three years
ECP completes all arrangements for general elections
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2024
Top UN court says Ukraine case vs Russia over invasion can proceed
Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) removes SDO over conniving in electricity ..
Serbia court acquits former spies convicted of killing journalist
Blast rocks Karachi's Saddar area
Kashmir Solidarity Day-a landmark to bring Kashmir freedom struggle to its logic ..
NCSW seminar demands women's political participation in elections
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FDE revokes ministry's order, stirring debate on hierarchy and rules of business21 seconds ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed on Monday to support Kashmiris’ just cause30 minutes ago
-
Killers of delivery boy arrested40 minutes ago
-
Ali Mardan orders to start relief, rehabilitation operation in rain, snow affected districts40 minutes ago
-
New courses for allied health professionals introduced at IPH40 minutes ago
-
One dengue case reported in Punjab50 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi sentenced to seven years each in jail in marriage case1 hour ago
-
4.1 m members of minority community to exercise right of franchise in KP on Feb 81 hour ago
-
Food safety and Halal Food Authority conducts operation1 hour ago
-
Free and fair elections will be held on Feb 8: Solangi1 hour ago
-
Chief Khateeb for action against use of e-cigarettes, vaping2 hours ago
-
230 polling station established to facilitate 275,358 voters in PP-10 constituency2 hours ago