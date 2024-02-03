PMML power show on Monday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) The Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) will organize its power show in al-Fateh Ground, Saleemi Chowk, here on Monday (February 5).

PMML spokesman Rana Asad Minhad said here on Saturday that the party would arrange a Kashmir Solidarity walk on February 5 which would start from GTS Chowk at 1 p.m. on Monday.

PMML Faisalabad President Sheikh Fayyaz Ahmad will lead the walk. Its participants, after marching on various roads, would reach al-Fateh Sports Ground, Saleemi Chowk, where the PMML would organize its power show as part of its electioneering.

He said that all necessary arrangements had been finalized for the rally and power show and separate areas would be marked for the participation of females in the sports ground.