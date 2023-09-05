Open Menu

PMML President Stresses Unity In Defence Day Message

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2023 | 07:49 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistan Markazi Muslim League President Khalid Masood Sindhu delivered an inspiring message in connection with Defence Day (September 6), highlighting the unwavering devotion of martyrs, heroes, and patriotic Pakistanis to safeguard their beloved homeland.

He paid tribute to the great sacrifices made by the martyrs for the protection, security, and defence of the nation, emphasizing that these sacrifices will never be forgotten.

The PMML President underlined the importance of unity within the Pakistani nation, noting that it has the power to thwart any nefarious scheme of the enemy.

He expressed deep admiration for the armed forces, navy, and air force for their dedicated service.

Furthermore, he drew parallels between the exceptional bravery displayed by Pakistani forces in the 1965 war and the need for unity to confront the current economic challenges facing the country. He encouraged all citizens to unite in the face of adversity, as their collective efforts can lead to a financially and economically empowered Pakistan, ensuring its prosperity and strength.

