Open Menu

PMML Rally Celebrates Victory Against India

Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2025 | 07:00 PM

PMML rally celebrates victory against India

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) The Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) held a rally to celebrate historic success of the operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos.

The rally commenced from District Council Chowk and the participants holding banners and placards marched on various city roads up to Clock Tower Chowk. A large number of people belonging to all walks of life participated in the rally to show solidarity and support to the Pak armed forces.

The procession remained peaceful and the participants proudly waved Pakistani flags and raised slogans that echoed throughout the streets. Sweets were also distributed among the rally participants at Clock Tower Chowk for symbolizing the joy and pride of people on the victory of Pak army against India aggression.

Sheikh Fayyaz Ahmad, President PMML Central Punjab, and Muhammad Ahsan Tarar, General Secretary PMML Faisalabad, highlighted the success of Bunyan-um-Marsoos and said that it reflected the bravery, unity and professional resolve of Pak army.

They expressed unyielding support for the Pak armed forces and paid tribute to the soldiers who have sacrificed their lives for defense of the country. Sheikh Fayyaz Ahmad said that the Pak army had given a befitting response to India. If India again dared to repeat such aggression, it would receive a double strong response, he added.

He said that Pakistani nation stands united with its armed forces. It is ready to defend the country against any future threats, he said, adding that we as a nation are committed to giving a most appropriate response to any act of aggression.

Muhammad Ahsan Tarar said that the Pak army did not strike in the darkness of night rather it gave India a decisive response in daylight. He said that Pakistan has avenged the bloodshed of martyred children and desecration of mosques. This victory is not just a military achievement but it is a testament to the courage and resilience of the Pakistani nation, he added.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025

10 hours ago
 Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Paki ..

Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Pakistan

1 day ago
 Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights af ..

Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights after ceasefire

1 day ago
 Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indi ..

Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indian media's misinformation

1 day ago
 Turkish PhD student released by US court after arr ..

Turkish PhD student released by US court after arrest over Gaza protest

1 day ago
US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire b ..

US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire between India, Pakistan

1 day ago
 Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cy ..

Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack

1 day ago
 Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields

Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields

1 day ago
 Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several citie ..

Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

1 day ago
 Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A str ..

Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..

1 day ago
 US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with ..

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan