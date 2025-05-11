PMML rally celebrates victory against India

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) The Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) held a rally to celebrate historic success of the operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos.

The rally commenced from District Council Chowk and the participants holding banners and placards marched on various city roads up to Clock Tower Chowk. A large number of people belonging to all walks of life participated in the rally to show solidarity and support to the Pak armed forces.

The procession remained peaceful and the participants proudly waved Pakistani flags and raised slogans that echoed throughout the streets. Sweets were also distributed among the rally participants at Clock Tower Chowk for symbolizing the joy and pride of people on the victory of Pak army against India aggression.

Sheikh Fayyaz Ahmad, President PMML Central Punjab, and Muhammad Ahsan Tarar, General Secretary PMML Faisalabad, highlighted the success of Bunyan-um-Marsoos and said that it reflected the bravery, unity and professional resolve of Pak army.

They expressed unyielding support for the Pak armed forces and paid tribute to the soldiers who have sacrificed their lives for defense of the country. Sheikh Fayyaz Ahmad said that the Pak army had given a befitting response to India. If India again dared to repeat such aggression, it would receive a double strong response, he added.

He said that Pakistani nation stands united with its armed forces. It is ready to defend the country against any future threats, he said, adding that we as a nation are committed to giving a most appropriate response to any act of aggression.

Muhammad Ahsan Tarar said that the Pak army did not strike in the darkness of night rather it gave India a decisive response in daylight. He said that Pakistan has avenged the bloodshed of martyred children and desecration of mosques. This victory is not just a military achievement but it is a testament to the courage and resilience of the Pakistani nation, he added.