PMML strongly condemns Israeli brutal attack on Masjid e Aqsa

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ):The Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) has strongly condemned torture on the pilgrims and disrespect of the Holy Mosque of Masjid e Aqsa (Palestine) by the Jewish Army of Israel.

In a joint statement issued here on Saturday, PMML President Khalid Masood Sindhu and General Secretary Chaudhry Muhammad Azam said that Israeli forces attack on the innocent unarmed Palestinians was terrorism. Attack on the holy mosque during the holy month of Ramazan was a conspiracy against the world peace.

They said the Israeli brutal forces hurt the sentiments of the entire Muslims by attacking on the first Qibla of Islam.

They said that Israel is a terrorist and illegal state and this was also declared by founder of Pakistan, Hazrat Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah (RA).

"It is unfortunate that the United Nations and other international institutions can not resolve the issue of Palestine for 75 years," they said and added the Palestinians were not ethically and politically supported like they deserve.

The PMML leaders said that all Muslim states should form a common strategy against Israel and a case should be contested in the International Court of Justice against Israel and the countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) should play their role in this regard.