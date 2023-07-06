Open Menu

PMML To Stage 4-day Protest Against Desecration Of Holy Quran In Sweden

Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2023 | 09:31 PM

The Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) has announced to stage 4-day protest (from Thursday to Sunday) across the country against desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ):The Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) has announced to stage 4-day protest (from Thursday to Sunday) across the country against desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

PMML President Khalid Masood Sindhu informed this in a meeting of the office bearers held at the PMML Central Secretariat, here on Thursday.

He said, "The holy book is our red line and the hearts of the entire Muslim Ummah are saddened by the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden and their sentiments have been hurt." He said the government should not limit to protest in front of the Swedish Embassy, but also take practical steps against desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

He said that the PMML would organize a Sanctity of Quran rally from Nasir Bagh to Punjab Assembly on Sunday.

He said that, on the day of Eid-ul-Adha, the religious sentiments of Muslims have been hurt by desecration of the Holy Quran, adding that Muslims cannot tolerate the desecration of the holy book under any circumstances.

He welcomed to observe the Holy Quran Day by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and extended full support to the decision.

He said that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries, including Pakistan, should cut diplomatic ties with Sweden and demanded the United Nations to enact strict legislation against the desecration of the Holy Quran so that the elements involved in these heinous acts should be severely punished.

