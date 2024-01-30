PMML unveils manifesto for upcoming general polls

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Markzi Muslim League pledges to eliminate the rich-poor divide to a significant extent, establishing an Islamic economy based on justice.

By Abdul Hannan

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 30th, 2024) Pakistan Markzi Muslim League Manifesto

President Khalid Masood Sandhu announced the manifesto for fast approaching general elections.

The manifesto of the Markzi Muslim League titled as "Roshni Ka Safar" (Journey of Light), outlines the establishment of an Islamic welfare society based on justice, provision of rights, substantial opportunities for over sixty percent of the youth, clean electricity to combat environmental pollution, preparing students under a uniform education system for a bright future, offering comprehensive healthcare facilities, fostering peace and security, formulating interest-free economic policies, ensuring access to information technology for all, providing women with their rights, and delivering complete healthcare facilities to the common people. The manifesto emphasizes that from the creation of Pakistan to the present, the people of Pakistan have not achieved the status of a united nation. Effective reforms, along with moral and ethical education, will solidify Pakistan's theoretical foundation, instilling a sense of maturity that Muslims beyond borders are one nation, free from all differences.

Pakistan is currently facing severe challenges due to global pressures, a struggling economy, and extensive national issues arising from excessive loans. The Markzi Muslim League pledges to eliminate the rich-poor divide to a significant extent, establishing an Islamic economy based on justice. The economic system will be organized, relying on national resources to ensure a self-reliant economy. Interest will be abolished, and no new loans will be taken. Existing loans will be settled through negotiations with international financial institutions. With courage, negotiations will prove that these institutions are exploiting Pakistan because they have received several times the original debt under the guise of interest. The path to Pakistan's freedom and economic independence lies in this approach. We will engage in trade agreements with all nations but will not submit to any form of servitude. Existing banks will be transformed into full-fledged commercial institutions. Support will be provided to local industries, with particular attention to small industries. Similarly, revenues will be increased, and strict regulations will be imposed on most incomes. Revenues based on luxury for the elite and rulers will not be encouraged. Unjust taxes will be eliminated, and the environment will be conducive for both internal and external investments.

The manifesto of the Markzi Muslim League outlines that by incorporating education and training, every Pakistani will be included in the ranks of the educated. Children of both the poor and the rich will shine in competency in the same educational in the same educational institutions, contributing together to a brighter future for Pakistan. Religious sciences will be integrated into modern education to preserve Pakistan's ideological future. The curricula for degrees awarded by universities will be tailored to the needs of the market and industries so that students are well-equipped to face emerging challenges.

The burden on the poor will be lifted, special subsidies will be provided for education, health, and nutrition. Unemployed individuals will receive training for business with interest-free loans. Special concessions will be provided in electricity and gas bills for individuals with lower incomes. A system of Zakat, Ushr, and donations will be established, placing an appropriate burden on generous contributors, to eliminate poverty and make life easier for the common man. Efforts will be made to end the trend of young people emigrating abroad through economic policies. Emphasis will be placed on the training of skilled individuals so that they not only earn a living but also contribute to exchange. Pakistan has been lagging behind in technology due to some incompetent rulers. Science and technology, as well as modern sciences, will be promoted. The Markzi Muslim League will establish an Artificial Task Force for the development of IT infrastructure. Additionally, collaboration with various sectors, national skill development programs, technology parks, innovation in curriculum, and collaboration between the industry and education sectors will be fostered.

In the manifesto of the Markzi Muslim League, governance of law and justice, eradication of terrorism, support for the people of Kashmir, refusal to recognize Israel, agricultural initiatives for the well-being of farmers, projects for affordable electricity, well-equipped hospitals with free healthcare facilities, and the development of marginalized regions like Sindh, Balochistan, and Gilgit-Baltistan, along with ample opportunities for education and employment, promotion of sports, rights for women and minorities, and other issues are discussed in detail. This manifesto is excellent in every aspect and stands out among all parties.

It may be mentioned here that the Markzi Muslim League has fielded 516 candidates from national and provincial Constituencies across the country.

The party initiated its political activities on May 7 in Karachi with the Unity Conference, followed by a series of events in Quetta, Peshawar, and Lahore.

On May 28, the Minar-e-Pakistan hosted the Takbeer Conference, where the Markzi Muslim League brought together various religious and political groups on one platform to convey a message of unity to the nation.

The PMML has undertaken numerous public welfare projects, including the Sasti Roti Tandoor Scheme, where subsidized bread is provided for ten rupees. Projects like Public Relief Bazaars offer affordable prices for vegetables, groceries, and other essential life necessities, gaining significant popularity at the grassroots level.

Ordinary people in cities like Lahore, Islamabad, and Karachi have benefited from these initiatives, showcasing strong public support for the PMML. These projects have become a focal point in their electoral campaign, emphasizing the positive impact on people's lives.