PMNH Attracting Visitors Particularly Students

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Museum of Natural History (PMNH) is attracting number of visitors particularly students from across the country.

The PMNH has four divisions namely Botanical Sciences, Earth Sciences, Zoological Sciences and Public Services.

An official of PMNH Ikram Raza told APP, that the first three divisions were engaged in the collection, preservation, identification and research activities pertaining to plants, fossils and minerals and animals resources of Pakistan respectively, while the latter was responsible for mass education and popularization of the natural history through various displays, exhibits and dioramas.

He said the Virtual Orientation Gallery (VOG) was a creative achievement of PMNH in the field of information technology and consisted of informative software on the Natural History of Pakistan.

"VOG runs on a network of computer systems located in the PMNH Display Centre using touch screen systems for an interactive learning experience", he said.

It is an important project of PMNH, based on informal education regarding the natural history of Pakistan.

VOG aims at providing interactive electronic based information kiosk for students and general public on the natural resources i.e. flora, fauna, minerals and fossils.

VOG complements the existing information and awareness related activities and features of PMNH including dioramas in various galleries, film shows, posters, brochures, workshops, seminars and lectures.

Visitors can take a virtual tour of the different galleries of PMNH also for a virtual orientation of the museum. The visitors get an idea about location of the exhibits in various galleries of the Museum by touching "Virtual Tour" icon.

More Stories From Pakistan

