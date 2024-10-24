PMNH celebrates International Freshwater Dolphin Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The Pakistan Museum of Natural History (PMNH) celebrated International Freshwater Dolphin Day on Thursday to raise awareness about the endangered Indus Blind Dolphin, a unique and endemic species of Pakistan.

To commemorate this special day, the PMNH organized a series of engaging activities aimed at educating visitors about the importance of conservation and protection of freshwater dolphins.

Art competition was held, where students from The Village House school Mandi Bahauddine, showcased their creativity by drawing and writing the important features of the Indus Blind Dolphin.

The event encouraged young minds to think creatively about the importance of preserving Pakistan's natural heritage.

A quiz competition was also conducted, testing participants' knowledge about freshwater dolphins, their habitats, and conservation status.

The quiz was aimed to educate visitors about the plight of the Indus Blind Dolphin and the need for collective action to protect it.

A thought-provoking documentary film on the Indus Blind Dolphin was screened, highlighting its unique characteristics, habitat, and the challenges it faces due to human activities.

The film emphasized the urgent need for conservation efforts to save this majestic species.