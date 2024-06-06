PMNH plays pivotal role in educating students, academician

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui Thursday said that Pakistan Museum of Natural History (PMNH) with its collection of a variety of specimen is catering to the needs of thousands of students, academicians and researchers.

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone of the new blocks of PMNH.

He said that this foundation stone is the beginning of a new journey towards the future where knowledge, discovery and appreciation of nature will find a new home in the museum.

He said that PMNH has the status of a knowledge center which fulfills the needs of researchers, academicians, students and general public and creates awareness among them about the natural environment.

The federal minister said that despite the economic difficulties and the problems faced, the government is investing in this project, which reiterates that the government is committed to academic development in the country.