PMNH Plays Pivotal Role In Educating Students, Academician
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui Thursday said that Pakistan Museum of Natural History (PMNH) with its collection of a variety of specimen is catering to the needs of thousands of students, academicians and researchers.
He was speaking after laying the foundation stone of the new blocks of PMNH.
He said that this foundation stone is the beginning of a new journey towards the future where knowledge, discovery and appreciation of nature will find a new home in the museum.
He said that PMNH has the status of a knowledge center which fulfills the needs of researchers, academicians, students and general public and creates awareness among them about the natural environment.
The federal minister said that despite the economic difficulties and the problems faced, the government is investing in this project, which reiterates that the government is committed to academic development in the country.
Recent Stories
PTI activist Aliya Hamza re-arrested in May 9 case
Realme C63's Rumored Superior Features Spell Trouble for Vivo Y17s
Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husband's religion
Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US over past year
Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confinement
SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversal
Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Empowers Women to Conquer ..
Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle Content Creators Share Their ..
32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
OGRA organizes seminar on "Navigating the Future of LNG in Pakistan"7 seconds ago
-
UoS faculty members get Rs 22 mln for their outstanding research work13 seconds ago
-
Ashrafi advises pilgrims to avoid political activities during Hajj17 seconds ago
-
Rickshaw driver killed in Wah Cantt20 seconds ago
-
SMIU VC for treating special persons as normal human being26 seconds ago
-
Secretary Livestock directs for tick spray on sacrificial animals32 seconds ago
-
Security tightened at cattle markets, shopping centres34 seconds ago
-
PFA disposes off 10,000 litre adulterated milk38 seconds ago
-
ACS South Punjab reviews preparations for floods10 minutes ago
-
DPO reviews progress on criminal cases10 minutes ago
-
Police rescue missing citizen on Trail 510 minutes ago
-
3 injured robbers arrested after encounter11 minutes ago