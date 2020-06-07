PMNH providing research facility to scientist, researchers, students

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Museum of Natural History(PMNH) has been the pioneer institute providing research facility to 30 scientists and other professionals for preserving the natural heritage of Pakistan. In South Asia, Pakistan known to be the centre of thousands of years old modern human civilization that went under the earth in result of a mega disaster and calamity. The team of PMNH are identifying and displaying specimens of such ancient artifacts and living beings hidden beneath the earth that are over 20,000 years old.

According to an official, PMNH's exhibits have been collected over the course of three decades from different parts of the country, specifically around the rural areas in Punjab and Baluchistan.

He said that the PMNH regularly scheduled workshops, seminars and lectures on natural history of country. He said that PMNH has mission to preserve natural history of Pakistan and about the scientific knowledge on past-time living organisims. He said that PMNH represented the natural history of Pakistan through the ages in an excellent manner. On daily basis many students and tourist come to visit the museum for research work and to see the natural history of the country, he stated.

