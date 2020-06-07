UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PMNH Providing Research Facility To Scientist, Researchers, Students

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 02:30 PM

PMNH providing research facility to scientist, researchers, students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Museum of Natural History(PMNH) has been the pioneer institute providing research facility to 30 scientists and other professionals for preserving the natural heritage of Pakistan.  In South Asia, Pakistan known to be the centre of thousands of years old modern human civilization that went under the earth in result of a mega disaster and calamity.                                         The team of PMNH are identifying and displaying specimens of such ancient artifacts and living beings hidden beneath the earth that are over 20,000 years old.

According to an official, PMNH's exhibits have been collected over the course of three decades from different parts of the country, specifically around the rural areas in Punjab and Baluchistan.

  He said that the PMNH regularly scheduled workshops, seminars and lectures on natural history of country.                                                            He said that PMNH has mission to preserve natural history of Pakistan and about the scientific knowledge on past-time living organisims.                                      He said that PMNH represented the natural history of Pakistan through the ages in an excellent manner.                   On daily basis many students and tourist come to visit the museum for research work and to see the natural history of the country, he stated.

778

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Visit From Asia

Recent Stories

UAE community feelings, care for elderly will help ..

1 hour ago

Cuba praises UAE for medical aid, support in fight ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Airport gains silver Green Airports Recogn ..

3 hours ago

AED1000 fine, 6 traffic points for dumping used fa ..

4 hours ago

RAK Ruler tells graduates: Hard work is the basis ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 7, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.