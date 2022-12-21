PMNH scientists discover rocks and invertebrate fossils collection

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Scientists at Pakistan Museum of Natural History (PMNH) on Wednesday has discovered collection of rocks and invertebrate fossils from coastal line of Karachi and adjacent areas.

According to the PMNH, the study resulted in collection of 3265 well-preserved large and small foraminifera's specimens of different species, 80 specimens of Gastropods and 65 specimens of fossil corals have been collected.

Different Rock samples of Gaj Formation (Miocene age) were collected to cover all the lithological and facies variations from bottom to top for further laboratory analysis.

The PMNH carried out 11 days geological and paleontological studies at coast line of Karachi and adjacent areas, Pakistan from November 30 to December 10.

The study was carried out by two researchers from Earth Science Division Aamir Yaseen, Curator and Khalil-ur-Rehman, Associate Curator for collection of invertebrate fossils, Fossil corals and rock samples of Gaj Formation of Miocene age and other exposed Geological Formations in coastal areas of Karachi, Pakistan.

The PMNH was established in 1976, under the patronage of Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF), Ministry of Science and Technology, Pakistan. It has four divisions namely Botanical Sciences, Earth Sciences, Zoological Sciences and Public Services.