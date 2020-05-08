UrduPoint.com
PMO Issues ‘red-letter’ To 16 Ministries For Poor Performance: Sources

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 03:28 PM

PMO issues ‘red-letter’ to 16 ministries for poor performance: Sources

The Sources say PM Imran Khan has expressed serious concerns over the ministries for not complying with the directives of the federal cabinet.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 8th, 2020) The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) issued a 'red letter' to 16 ministries for not complying with the decisions of the federal cabinet, the sources said here on Friday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed serious concerns over 16 ministries for not following the directives of the cabinet.

“It is second-time warning to the ministries,” the sources said, adding that it was final warning and expression of displeasure in the shape of red-letter.

The Prime Minister Office asked the ministries concerned to complete the given tasks within 21 days and submit a compliance report on the subject matter to Prime Minister.

In a statement, PM Spokesperson said that five decisions out of eight were not implemented within the stipulated time.

He said that performance report would be prepared on all these ministries that whether these follow the directives or not and whether the red letter was truly implemented.

The spokesperson said that the PM also sought the latest performance report of the ministries and were directed to send vacancy data to Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) within the given time. The ministries, he said, were directed to formulate rules and regulations for all the vacancies. Besides it, the seniority issue of the government employees and promotion of the officers were tasked to the ministries concerned for their resolution.

