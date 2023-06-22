PMRU GB launches heat maps featured portal

(@FahadShabbir)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :The Performance Management and Reforms Unit of Gilgit-Baltistan (PMRU GB) has launched a groundbreaking centralized heat maps featured portal, to effectively visualize and track the various initiatives undertaken in the region.

"This portal provides comprehensive and location-based information of initiatives on key sectors such as education, Health, IT, Social Welfare, Tourism, and Entrepreneurship," said Chief Secretary (CS) of GB Muhiudeen Wani in an official statement to the media.

He said, "With the heatmap functionality, users can easily navigate and explore the initiatives implemented by the government across different areas of GB.

" "The vibrant visual representation of the heatmap enables Officials, Citizens, Policymakers, and Stakeholders to gain a clear understanding of the distribution and impact of these initiatives.

"Through such user-friendly platforms, the Government of GB aims to empower its constituents by promoting efficient governance and promoting the holistic development of the region, he addedThis is the link for the heat map portal https://gbdream.investgilgitbaltistan.com/ (For best results, use widescreen, instead of a mobile).