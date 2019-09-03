UrduPoint.com
PMRU Holds Training Workshop For Officers, Focal Persons Of Northern Tribal District

Tue 03rd September 2019 | 06:47 PM

The Performance Management and Reforms Unit(PMRU) held a training workshop for officers and focal persons of the northern tribal district here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :The Performance Management and Reforms Unit(PMRU) held a training workshop for officers and focal persons of the northern tribal district here on Tuesday.

The workshop which focused various subjects regarding good governance framework and KP inspection was conducted on the directives of Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Salim Khan.

Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan Abdul Nasir Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Manzoor, officers and focal persons of all line departments attended the training sessions.

Deputy Coordinator Dr Akif Khan informed participants about purpose and objectives of the PMRU, saying it was meant to ensure transparency and sense of accountability among government officials.

Dr Akif Khan said all systems of PMRU had become part of good governance strategy which helped provide services to the masses.

He said the purpose of launching App was to address old cases and now citizen could conveniently trace their cases through this system.

Besides on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, problems of the common man were resolved by registering complaints against government employees or department on Pakistan Citizen Portal Applications which had been made through PMRU.

On the occasion Deputy Commissioner Northern Waziristan Abdul Nasir directed officers to dispatch report of daily activities to the chief secretary through these relevant applications.

