(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Forestry, Fisheries and Wildlife, Muhammad Raza Hussain Bukhari, Friday said that Prime Minister's 10 billion tree tsunami project for the culmination of environmental pollution was praised at the international level.

He expressed these views after planting a Terminalia tree in line with week-long tree plantation drive at Fiaz Park under Khidmat Ap Ki Dehleez Per Programme launched by the Punjab government.

He said that Khidmat Ap Ki Dehleez Per programme was continued successfully and its positive results have also started to come.

The smoke emitted from vehicles and industry has created the environment polluted and maximum tree-plantation was the only way to curb pollution, Bukhari added.

He said that tree-plantation week was being observed across Punjab and each district was given 10,000 tree plantation task. He informed that the provincial government was going to plant the biggest forest of Asia in Lahore and it would benefit the city and its surrounding areas.

He said that 250,000 trees would be planted in district Muzaffargarh which was a good omen.