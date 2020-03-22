UrduPoint.com
PM's Address Presents Actual Situation Of Coronvirus: CM

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 08:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar while welcoming the address of Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that PM portrayed the actual situation and presented facts regarding coronavirus .

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken the nation into the confidence in connection with the present scenario. He said that announcement for not locking down was a wise decision under present circumstances.

He said politicising the national issue was injustice with the 22 crore people of Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan takes every decision in favour of common man,he maintained.

