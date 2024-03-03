PM’s address provides maximum relief to common man: Abid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Abid Sher Ali on Sunday said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s address in the National Assembly would open new era of prosperity to bring change in the lifestyle of the common man.

Talking to media at Parliament House, he said the prime minister’s speech would also usher a new hope for the poor segment of society, adding that it would provide maximum relief to the people of country.

He said in the past, the PML-N governments had done immense development work such as launching China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and constructing motorway networks in the country.

Abid Sher said the journey of uplift and economic stability would start now despite of several challenges and difficulties. He expressed the hope that Pakistan would witness the highest economic turnaround during this tenure.

Replying to a question, he said no talks would be carried out with those nefarious elements allegedly involved in the May 9 massacre.