Open Menu

PM’s Address Provides Maximum Relief To Common Man: Abid

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2024 | 05:20 PM

PM’s address provides maximum relief to common man: Abid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Abid Sher Ali on Sunday said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s address in the National Assembly would open new era of prosperity to bring change in the lifestyle of the common man.

Talking to media at Parliament House, he said the prime minister’s speech would also usher a new hope for the poor segment of society, adding that it would provide maximum relief to the people of country.

He said in the past, the PML-N governments had done immense development work such as launching China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and constructing motorway networks in the country.

Abid Sher said the journey of uplift and economic stability would start now despite of several challenges and difficulties. He expressed the hope that Pakistan would witness the highest economic turnaround during this tenure.

Replying to a question, he said no talks would be carried out with those nefarious elements allegedly involved in the May 9 massacre.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Prime Minister Poor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Motorway Parliament Abid Sher Ali CPEC Man May Sunday Muslim Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

18 hours ago
 Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath o ..

Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar

17 hours ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates ne ..

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body

18 hours ago
 KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases a ..

KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..

18 hours ago
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using ..

Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..

18 hours ago
 Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from ..

Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF

18 hours ago
 Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate cha ..

Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..

18 hours ago
 PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS offi ..

PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers

18 hours ago
 HC in UK hosts international students after visit ..

HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan

18 hours ago
 The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhw ..

The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur impos ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan