PM's address to Global Refugee Forum highlighted refugees issues: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan's address to Global Refugee Forum and highlighting the issues of hapless refugees has created awareness about the issues faced by refugees all over the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan's address to Global Refugee Forum and highlighting the issues of hapless refugees has created awareness about the issues faced by refugees all over the world.

In a series of tweets, she said that despite financial constraints, Pakistan has been providing facilities to over 3 million refugees.

She said that every Pakistani deserved appreciation for presence of Afghan refugees for past 40 years.

She said that the world community would have to end such circumstances which force people to leave their homes.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan once again diverted world attention towards illegal Indian occupation of occupied Kashmir. By pressuring India to stop inhuman acts in IOK, a big refugee crisis could be averted, she remarked.

