PM's Address To Nation At 10:10pm: Marriyum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 14, 2022 | 10:22 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would address the nation tonight at 10:10pm

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would address the nation tonight at 10:10pm.

The address would be broadcast at the Pakistan Television (ptv) and Radio Pakistan, the minister tweeted.

