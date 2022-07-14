PM's Address To Nation At 10:10pm: Marriyum
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 14, 2022 | 10:22 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would address the nation tonight at 10:10pm.
The address would be broadcast at the Pakistan Television (ptv) and Radio Pakistan, the minister tweeted.