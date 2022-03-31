(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza on Thursday said that Prime Minster Imran Khan's address to nation would prove a decisive moment for the country in coming days.

Talking to ptv she said, the prime minister was fighting for the whole nation against the corrupt elements in the country, adding the nation should must understand it.

The minister urged the parliamentarian to follow right way in best interest of the country.

She said the whole nation expressed disappointment on the matter of Sindh House, adding those involved in the shameful act must be eliminated from the country's politics.

Fehmida Mirza said the people of the country expressed displeasure againstdissident members who sold their loyalties adding they would face the music in coming days.