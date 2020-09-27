UrduPoint.com
PM's Address To UNGA Reflects National Aspirations, Says PTI Leader

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 06:00 PM

PM's address to UNGA reflects national aspirations, says PTI leader

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :General Secretary, Insaf Welfare Wing Peshawar Region, Javed Afridi has hailed the address of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the United Nations General Assembly (UGA) and said that in his speech the premier has expressed the aspirations of the people in true sense.

Talking to APP here Sunday, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is the first national leader, who has taken up the crucial issues of Kashmir, Palestine and terrorism at the top forum of the world. He said that democracy represents the true well of the people and Prime Minister has represented the same well of the people.

Javed Afridi added that the Prime Minister has presented the stance of the country over crucial international and regional issues in highly bold and unequivocal terms and has also unveiled his vision for new Pakistan on the pattern of the Riyasat-e-Madina.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has presented the case of illegal occupation of Kashmir by the Indian security forces in the United Nations in detail and has condemned Indian aggression, state terrorism in vigorous manner and reminded the world community about fulfillment of their long standing commitment of granting the right to self-determination to Kashmiris.

He said that the Prime Minister has also talked over Palestine, Afghan peace process, Islamphobia, Coronavirus, illegal money transfer and resolution of all these issues.

The PTI leader from the tribal district Khyber said that the Prime Minister of Pakistan in his address has also reiterated the stance of Pakistan for the resolution of Kashmir issue in peaceful manner and end to inhuman siege, extra-judicial killings and illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

Mr. Afridi also appreciated the Prime Minister for unveiling the black face of the Indian sponsored Hindutva and atrocities of RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Singh) against Muslims and Christians and urged upon the comity of world to play its role in abolition of restrictions imposed media in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) and also guaranteeing of the fundamental rights of Kashmiris.

