ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th September, 2019) Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur says Prime Minister Imran Khan's address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) will be historic.

In a statement on Tuesday, he said the Prime Minister always adopted a clear stance on the Kashmir issue.The Minister said India's steps of 5th of August are tantamount to genocide of innocent people of Occupied Kashmir.

He said the incidents of horrific violence and atrocities on Kashmiris are increasing in the held valley.Ali Amin Gandapur said all the serious political leadership of Pakistan is on the same page over Kashmir issue.