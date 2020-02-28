UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM's Adviser, Governor Discuss Clean & Green Pakistan Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 10:02 PM

PM's Adviser, Governor discuss Clean & Green Pakistan campaign

Prime Minister's Adviser for Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday discussed the steps taken in connection with Prime Minister's Clean and Green Pakistan campaign and other matters of mutual interest

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Prime Minister's Adviser for Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday discussed the steps taken in connection with Prime Minister's Clean and Green Pakistan campaign and other matters of mutual interest.

The PM's Adviser for Climate Change met with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at the Sindh Governor's House here.

Talking to Malik Amin, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that Prime Minister's clean and green Pakistan campaign will play a significant role to protect environment and develop green and healthy environment.

He said that plantation is being carried out in different parts of Sindh in connection with PM's Clean and Green Pakistan campaign. Trees are also being planted at main streets in the metropolis, he added.

Imran Ismail said that the private sector is also actively participating in the Clean and Green Pakistan campaign.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Prime Minister Governor

Recent Stories

Bismah Maroof ruled out of ICC Women’s T20 World ..

1 hour ago

Multi-cultural community in Sharjah joins pink kni ..

2 hours ago

UAE coordinating with Iran to evacuate Iranian vis ..

2 hours ago

Dera police arrests drug pusher in midnight operat ..

47 seconds ago

Foreign Minister inaugurates new building of Pakis ..

48 seconds ago

Two months long Winter Girls Hockey Camp concluded ..

50 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.