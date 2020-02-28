(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Prime Minister's Adviser for Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday discussed the steps taken in connection with Prime Minister's Clean and Green Pakistan campaign and other matters of mutual interest.

The PM's Adviser for Climate Change met with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at the Sindh Governor's House here.

Talking to Malik Amin, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that Prime Minister's clean and green Pakistan campaign will play a significant role to protect environment and develop green and healthy environment.

He said that plantation is being carried out in different parts of Sindh in connection with PM's Clean and Green Pakistan campaign. Trees are also being planted at main streets in the metropolis, he added.

Imran Ismail said that the private sector is also actively participating in the Clean and Green Pakistan campaign.