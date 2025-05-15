Open Menu

PM's Adviser Urges Political Parties To Forge 'charter Of Economy' 'national Unity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2025 | 11:10 AM

PM's adviser urges political parties to forge 'charter of economy' 'national unity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Adviser to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah Thursday emphasized that collective action is crucial, urging all political parties, including PTI, to put aside differences and forge a charter of economy and national unity to tackle the threats of terrorism and Indian aggression.

In an exclusive interview, Adviser to PM declared that Pakistan's swift and decisive response has earned the admiration of the Islamic world, and now, unity among all political parties is the need of the hour to tackle the pressing threats facing the nation.

Sanaullah highlighted the strength of Pakistan's democracy, stating that diverse narratives and opinions among political parties are a testament to its beauty, but emphasized that when it comes to defending the country, all parties stand united on the same page.

He further emphasized that Pakistan's security forces are indeed taking aggressive measures against terrorism, aiming to defeat the menace and bring stability to the country.

Rana also expressed confidence that Pakistan will triumph over terrorism, leveraging its strong commitments to eradicate the menace from its soil.

In response to another query, Adviser Rana Sanaullah emphasized the PM and PML-N's unwavering commitment to table talks with PTI, aimed at addressing national issues.

Responding to another query, he appreciated countries that supported Pakistan's stance against India, highlighting international backing for Pakistan's position.

Rana Sanaullah also praised Donald Trump's initiatives to resolve the Kashmir issue through dialogue, highlighting his commitment to facilitating talks between India and Pakistan.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2025

3 hours ago
 ECNEC approves 9 development projects worth Rs355. ..

ECNEC approves 9 development projects worth Rs355.73 bn in key sectors

11 hours ago
 Talks with India tied to Kashmir, Terrorism, and W ..

Talks with India tied to Kashmir, Terrorism, and Water: Rana Tanveer

11 hours ago
 Nation united against any aggression: Tariq Fazal

Nation united against any aggression: Tariq Fazal

11 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz, UN chief 'exchange views' on phone abo ..

PM Shehbaz, UN chief 'exchange views' on phone about next steps to build-on May ..

11 hours ago

UNESCO, partners lead efforts to develop Pakistan’s first National Media Liter ..

11 hours ago
 RMU observes “Youm-e-Tashakur”

RMU observes “Youm-e-Tashakur”

11 hours ago
 Implementation of women quota in sectors to boost ..

Implementation of women quota in sectors to boost their participation: Governor

12 hours ago
 SU's Pakistan Study Centre pays tribute to PAF’s ..

SU's Pakistan Study Centre pays tribute to PAF’s success against Indian aggres ..

12 hours ago
 Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) meetin ..

Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) meeting held

12 hours ago
 VC FUUAST participates Kazan forum on Educating Fu ..

VC FUUAST participates Kazan forum on Educating Future Academic Leaders

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan