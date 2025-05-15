PM's Adviser Urges Political Parties To Forge 'charter Of Economy' 'national Unity
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2025 | 11:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Adviser to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah Thursday emphasized that collective action is crucial, urging all political parties, including PTI, to put aside differences and forge a charter of economy and national unity to tackle the threats of terrorism and Indian aggression.
In an exclusive interview, Adviser to PM declared that Pakistan's swift and decisive response has earned the admiration of the Islamic world, and now, unity among all political parties is the need of the hour to tackle the pressing threats facing the nation.
Sanaullah highlighted the strength of Pakistan's democracy, stating that diverse narratives and opinions among political parties are a testament to its beauty, but emphasized that when it comes to defending the country, all parties stand united on the same page.
He further emphasized that Pakistan's security forces are indeed taking aggressive measures against terrorism, aiming to defeat the menace and bring stability to the country.
Rana also expressed confidence that Pakistan will triumph over terrorism, leveraging its strong commitments to eradicate the menace from its soil.
In response to another query, Adviser Rana Sanaullah emphasized the PM and PML-N's unwavering commitment to table talks with PTI, aimed at addressing national issues.
Responding to another query, he appreciated countries that supported Pakistan's stance against India, highlighting international backing for Pakistan's position.
Rana Sanaullah also praised Donald Trump's initiatives to resolve the Kashmir issue through dialogue, highlighting his commitment to facilitating talks between India and Pakistan.
