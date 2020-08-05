UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM's Advisor Condemns Indian Ghazbana Qabza In IIOJK

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 05:28 PM

PM's advisor condemns Indian Ghazbana Qabza in IIOJK

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Shahzad Akbar Wednesday said that Pakistan strongly condemns the Ghasbana Qabza at Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by brutal Indian forces and support their struggle to win the right of self determination in accordance with United Nations resolutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Shahzad Akbar Wednesday said that Pakistan strongly condemns the Ghasbana Qabza at Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by brutal Indian forces and support their struggle to win the right of self determination in accordance with United Nations resolutions.

In his message of (Youm-e-Istehsal) the Military Siege Day being observed on August 5, 2020, he urged world powers to take notice of gross human right violations being committed by occupied forces and play their role in enabling the people of IIOJK to decide about their future in accordance with their aspirations.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister World United Nations Jammu August 2020

Recent Stories

Lightning Fast – Amazing Price. OPPO F15 is Avai ..

3 minutes ago

Over 5 million people used UAE Government official ..

16 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler issues law regulating real estate owne ..

16 minutes ago

Myanmar attracts 5 bln USD foreign investment in 1 ..

3 minutes ago

FBR clarifies report about reform process

3 minutes ago

Youm-e- Istehsal day observed in northern Sindh

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.