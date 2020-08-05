Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Shahzad Akbar Wednesday said that Pakistan strongly condemns the Ghasbana Qabza at Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by brutal Indian forces and support their struggle to win the right of self determination in accordance with United Nations resolutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Shahzad Akbar Wednesday said that Pakistan strongly condemns the Ghasbana Qabza at Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by brutal Indian forces and support their struggle to win the right of self determination in accordance with United Nations resolutions.

In his message of (Youm-e-Istehsal) the Military Siege Day being observed on August 5, 2020, he urged world powers to take notice of gross human right violations being committed by occupied forces and play their role in enabling the people of IIOJK to decide about their future in accordance with their aspirations.