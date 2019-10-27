(@imziishan)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th October, 2019) Prime Minister's Advisor on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam, said on Sunday that the flagship initiative of the Clean Green Pakistan Index (CGPI), which is set to be launched on October 30, would aim to kick off competition among cities of the country on various indicators including public access to clean drinking water, safe sanitation, effective solid waste management and tree plantation.He told media here that Prime Minister Imran Khan would launch the Clean Green Pakistan Index here on October 30 at a grand launching ceremony.

The top key representatives of provincial governments including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Federal and provincial ministers, senior federal and provincial government officials, ambassadors of various countries, university teachers and students and senior representatives of local and international non-governmental organizations will attend the ceremony.At the launching ceremony, baseline data of 19 competing cities will be announced and announcement for start of the first phase of six-month competition among 19 cities of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provinces would made by the prime minister, Malik Amin Aslam said.

He added that after six months, these competing cities would be ranked again and those with prominent progress with be rewarded with special federal and provincial government funds. After six months, more cities will be added in competition as second phase of the programme.The prime minister's advisor Amin Aslam said that the CGPI has been rolled out by the ministry under the Prime Minister Imran Khan's political manifesto of clean and green Pakistan and environmental conservation and sustainability.He hope that the clean green Pakistan Index would be used as a yardstick for improving role of cities in transforming overall living standards of its inhabitants through improved environmental services with better and sustained provision of safe drinking water, sanitation, hygiene.

sustainable waste management facilities and enhanced urban forest cover.