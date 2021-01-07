UrduPoint.com
PM's Advisor Meets Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 08:46 PM

Advisor to Prime Minister Barrister Shahzad Akbar on Thursday called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM's office where matters of mutual interest, political and other affairs came under discussion

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister Barrister Shahzad Akbar on Thursday called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM's office where matters of mutual interest, political and other affairs came under discussion.

Shahzad Akbar congratulated Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on his recovery from coronavirus and extended best wishes.

The Chief Minister thanked Shahzad Akbar for his warm wishes.

He said, "I thank Allah Almighty for complete recovery from coronavirus". He termed the affection and prayers of his well-wishers as his asset.

Usman Buzdar said that he continued to perform necessary official engagements during the isolation period. He said that the journey of public service would be taken forward with speed.

Shahzad Akbar lauded the spirit of Punjab Chief Minister for discharging official responsibilities despite being affected from Covid-19.

