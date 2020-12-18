Advisor to Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity, Dr. Ishrat Hussain on Friday stressed the need for diversification in export goods instead of confined to traditional export sectors like textiles

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity, Dr. Ishrat Hussain on Friday stressed the need for diversification in export goods instead of confined to traditional export sectors like textiles.

He was speaking at the second session of webinar organized by Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry to develop national consensus on economic agenda, at Karachi Chamber, said KCCI statement.

The Advisor urged the business community to explore new potential sectors to increase exports as the global demand is expanding very fast. Otherwise, he cautioned, the country's exports would remain stuck up to $ 25 to $ 30 billion.

"If we can capture just one percent of Chinese market by providing components, raw materials, intermediate goods to Chinese supply chain, we can do $ 23 billion exports to China which is very favorably inclined towards Pakistan. They have allowed a lot of room through the FTA," he articulated.

He regretted that Pakistan could not take due advantage of Chinese market which was so close to us. We are only focused on chasing the European Union and United States where rates of growth are either negative or 1 to 2 percent while China and Asia are growing by 5 to 6 percent, and China has become the largest single exporter in the world.

PM's Advisor said incentives structure not only for five export-oriented sectors but also for new emerging sectors.

He pointed out that Pakistan had a very low investment and very low saving rates as 15 percent of investment can only result in 3 to 4 percent of growth rate. But, if the investment rate went to 20 percent, the growth rate would improve by 5 percent.

" We are a consumption led economy and no consumption led economy would ever be able to grow hence we have focus on savings and investment," he said quoting the example of China where saving rate was 50 percent of income of the people and investment rate was 45 percent. They were actually exporting capital to rest of the world including the United States.

Pakistani industries must focus on improving their productively level which was very low as compared to other countries around the world. This also caused high cost of doing business and making Pakistani goods in-competitive.

Dr. Ishrat Hussain said that Prime Minister was very keen to listen and resolve the problems being faced by the trade and industrial community, who had frequent meetings with the business community representatives to listen to their grievances and extend to them every possible support to boost to trade and industry.

Chairman BMG, M. Zubair Motiwala urged the government and political parties to segregate politics and businesses that was the need of the hour.

He was of the opinion that frequent changes in policies damaged the economy and the policies must be kept intact at least for a period of five years.

He noted that Pakistan was going through a very critical time as the second wave of COVID-19, which was more deadly, had intensified the sufferings for the people while the businesses were also not doing well. However, the remittances had been improving and textile exports had also picked up pace while the performance of large-scale industries had also picked up by 6.6 percent. These also might sustain long. It was imperative to devise a proper plan of action to deal with the post-COVID situation when the demand was likely to go down by 35 to 40 percent.

He appreciated various measures taken by the Government to minimize the impact of of COVID-19 pandemic. These corrective steps included the payment of stuck-up refund claims, reduction in interest rate to 7 percent and a financing scheme at 2.5 to 3 percent was also introduced to minimize the hardships being faced by the business community.

He pointed out, the government had decided that electricity to five zero-rated sectors including the textile sector would be provided at the rate of 7.5 cents per unit and gas at Dollars 6.5 per mmbtu but the decision had not been implemented in Karachi.

M.Zubair Motiwala stressed that it was very necessary to bring down the cost of doing business, otherwise Pakistani exporters would not be able to compete.

President KCCI , M.Shariq Vohra said KCCI wanted all chambers and other trade bodies to launch collective efforts to pressurize parliamentarians and the policy makers to devise a broader level of charter of economy so that industries and businesses could have uninterrupted policies for their growth.