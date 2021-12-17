UrduPoint.com

PM's Affidavit States 'no Interference In Funds Of Shaukat Khanum Trust'

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 05:00 PM

PM's affidavit states 'no interference in funds of Shaukat Khanum Trust'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :An affidavit submitted by Prime Minister Imran Khan has termed as "false and defamatory" the allegations regarding the funding of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT), saying decisions on the hospital's investment schemes were made by the expert committee without his interference.

The affidavit was shared with media by the PM Office after the prime minister on Friday attended the e-court proceedings from his office in presence of his counsel Senator Waleed Iqbal.

The proceedings were carried out by Additional District and Session Judge Muhammad Adnan on the Rs 10 billion defamation suit filed by Imran Khan against former defence minister Khawaja Asif.

Khawaja Asif had made allegations on misappropriation and money-laundering in the fund of SKMT at a press conference held on August 1, 2012 at Punjab House and later repeated the fabricated statement the same evening in a private television programme.

The affidavit stated that Imran Khan was the biggest individual donor of SKMT from 1991 to 2009 and the investments, against allegations were made, were fully recovered by the Trust without any loss.

It was stated that fabricated and baseless allegations were used to undermine the confidence of the people in the SKMT.

PM Imran Khan in his comment during the e-court hearing that Shaukat Khanum Trust was running a unique and the only free cancer treatment hospital in the world.

"It is unfortunate to make making baseless and fabricated allegations against a welfare body," he said.

He expressed confidence that the court would pass an exemplary verdict on the baseless case and set a precedent.

The prime minister said holding of e-court proceedings was a welcome step to save time and resources of the apex court.

He lauded the judiciary and government departments for launch of e-courts.

Related Topics

Hearing Imran Khan Prime Minister Defence Minister World Punjab Khawaja Asif Same August Cancer Media TV From Government Billion Court

Recent Stories

Australia remove openers to leave England in deep ..

Australia remove openers to leave England in deep trouble

2 minutes ago
 Chinese company starts preliminary works on new da ..

Chinese company starts preliminary works on new dam to supply Harare with water

2 minutes ago
 Tourist arrivals in Cyprus down 50 pct in 2021

Tourist arrivals in Cyprus down 50 pct in 2021

2 minutes ago
 Russia Does Not Consider Its Security Proposals to ..

Russia Does Not Consider Its Security Proposals to US, NATO Unacceptable - Ryabk ..

2 minutes ago
 DC for stern action against illegal profiteers, ho ..

DC for stern action against illegal profiteers, hoarders

8 minutes ago
 Sunflower cultivation schedule issued

Sunflower cultivation schedule issued

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.