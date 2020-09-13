UrduPoint.com
PM's Agriculture Emergency Plan Worth Rs 300 Bln Heading Forward With Rapid Pace: Secy Agriculture

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 05:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Secretary Agriculture Wasif Khursheed said that work on implementation on Rs 300 billions PM's Agriculture Emergency Programme was heading forward with rapid pace.

In a statement issued here, Wasif stated that the government was focusing on improvement of agricultural productivity. Over Rs 12.54 billions were being spent on per acre enhancement of wheat, he said. Similarly, Rs 8.37 billions were earmarked for rice and sugarcane production, he added.

In order to improve water channels, a package of Rs 28.59 billions was given under which brick lining of 10,000 was being ensured.

The work on establishment of model agriculture markets was also being done with cost of Rs 21.27 billions.

The provincial government is also providing agricultural machinery to peasants on subsidize prices. Subsidy of Rs 250,000 is given on per unit of laser land leveler. As many as 50 percent subsidy on sprinkler system and 60 percent on solar system was also being provided to farmers, he observed. Besides this, a number of agriculture uplift schemes are facilitating the farming community, he maintained.

