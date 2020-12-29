HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Prime Minister's agriculture Emergency programme was a revolutionary step to increase per capital wheat production which would strengthen economy of the country.

District director Agriculture Abbottabad Naveed Iqbal while addressing a seminar at agriculture office Havelian on Tuesday said Pakistan is agrarian country and agriculture is backbone of its economy.

Through this programme the Federal government has announced a subsidy on purchase of wheat, seeds, herbicides and pesticides, he said adding, both federal and provincial governments were ready to strengthen the agriculture sector and provide relief to the farmers.

Naveed Iqbal said our per acre wheat production ratio was low on the world chart, despite that they were an agricultural based country.

"Every year we need to import wheat to cater to the need of the people in Pakistan, but through PM's initiative soon we would be able to fulfill local demand and will also be able to export wheat to other countries", he opined.

Agriculture officer Havelian Faheem Jadoon while speaking on occasion said that the doors of Havelian office were open for farmers where they could get advice and help to resolve their issues.

In the seminar Deputy Commissioner Relief Muhammad Abid, Assistant Commissioner Akasha Kiran, Agriculture officer Abbottabad Sajid Sidique and Rashid Mian Dad were also present.