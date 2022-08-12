UrduPoint.com

PM's Aide Approaches LHC Against PTI's Gathering At Lahore's Hockey Stadium

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 12, 2022 | 12:21 PM

PM's aide approaches LHC against PTI's gathering at Lahore's Hockey Stadium

Attaullah Tarar has asked the Lahore High Court (LHC) to stop PTI from holding rally in the stadium.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 12th, 2022) Special Assistant to Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar on Friday filed a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) seekig directives for the authorities to stop Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) public gathering in Lahore due to take place on August 13.
The PM's aide filed a petition against PTI’s public gathering in Lahore’s National Hockey Stadium to celebrate 75 years of Pakistan.
Tarar made Chief Secretary, Deputy Commissioner and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as respondents.

He argued that sports ground cannot be utilised for political rallies.
He said that the stadium’s astroturf was removed for the public gathering.

“The removal and installation of astroturf will cost millions of rupees,” he claimed,.
He asked the Lahore High Court (LHC) to stop PTI from holding rally in the stadium.
It was learned that the removal of astroturf was originally planned for March or April of this year, but faced delays due to the revised PC-1 of the project.
A day earlier, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday clarified that the AstroTurf at Lahore’s Hockey Ground, where the party will be holding a rally on August 13, was not being scrapped, rather it was being replaced with a new one.

