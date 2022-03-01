UrduPoint.com

PM's Aide Calls On Governor Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2022 | 07:59 PM

PM's Aide calls on Governor Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Brig. (R) Muhammad Musaddiq Abbasi on Tuesday called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at here Governor House.

Both the officials discussed matters of mutual interest including current political situation and government's measures to eradicate corruption, said a statement.

The governor said it was of utmost importance to root out corruption from the country and to take steps for tackling economic challenges and inflation.

"The government has zero tolerance for corruption as it leads to crime, unemployment, poverty, economic imbalances and disparity in the society", he added.

Brig. (R) Muhammad Musaddiq Abbasi said corruption during the past regimes had plunged the country into the present quagmire in which result the government was facing issues.

More Stories From Pakistan

