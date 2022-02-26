UrduPoint.com

PM's Aide Distributes Cheques Worth Rs139.7mn Among 23 Beneficiaries Of Kamyab Jawan Program

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2022 | 05:20 PM

PM's aide distributes cheques worth Rs139.7mn among 23 beneficiaries of Kamyab Jawan program

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Saturday distributed cheques worth Rs 139.7 million among 23 beneficiaries of Kamyab Jawan program throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing a ceremony held at Governor House, Usman Dar said that loans amounting one billion rupees have been given to youth under the youth program so far. KP Governor Shah Farman, Minister Finance Taimur Salim Jhagra, Special Assistant to CM on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, students and others were also present on this occasion.

Usman Dar said the employment has been given to 26,000 families at a cost of Rs 40 billion. He said that youth belonging to poor families have been included in the Kamyab Jawan program.

He said that Sehat Insaf program in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is facilitating poor families of the province to get medical cover and added that a Kamyab Pakistan program has also been launched this month to provide relief to people.

Usman Dar said the government has started five programs to engage youth like Kamyab Jawan program, Sihat Card, Ahsas Program, Mera Pakistan and Mera Ghar Program.

He said that efforts were being made for emancipation of youth, adding, such programs would provide new opportunities of growth to them in future. Scholarships were being given to youth in various skills sectors, he added.

Giving examples of developed countries, Usman Dar said that China, Malaysia and Bangladesh were moving ahead due to best utilization of human resources.

Referring to past governments, Usman Dar said that PML-N leaders projected themselves by distributing one million laptops worth Rs 55 billion that were being pasted with their pictures. He said that PML-N failed to provide any job to a youth through this laptop scheme.

Our new program will give Rs 0.5 million interest free loans to 0.7 to 0.8 million youth under Kamyab Pakistan program.

Usman Dar said that with the support of KP government we will visit each and every household of KP to make the youth aware about the Kamyab Pakistan program and make efforts to create employment opportunities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Bangladesh Poor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz China Visit Job Malaysia Muhammad Ali Government Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Employment

Recent Stories

Research Scientist Dr M Anzarvisits UVAS

Research Scientist Dr M Anzarvisits UVAS

24 minutes ago
 Britney Spears will surprise fans with new music

Britney Spears will surprise fans with new music

1 hour ago
 Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of th ..

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan on th ..

1 hour ago
 Here’s What Makes vivo V23 5G An Ultimate Smartp ..

Here’s What Makes vivo V23 5G An Ultimate Smartphone for The Youth

2 hours ago
 Royal couple’s new puppy photos make rounds on s ..

Royal couple’s new puppy photos make rounds on social media

2 hours ago
 Rashid Khan’s return can give boost to Qalandars ..

Rashid Khan’s return can give boost to Qalandars in final clash with Sultans

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>