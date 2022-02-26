PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Saturday distributed cheques worth Rs 139.7 million among 23 beneficiaries of Kamyab Jawan program throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing a ceremony held at Governor House, Usman Dar said that loans amounting one billion rupees have been given to youth under the youth program so far. KP Governor Shah Farman, Minister Finance Taimur Salim Jhagra, Special Assistant to CM on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, students and others were also present on this occasion.

Usman Dar said the employment has been given to 26,000 families at a cost of Rs 40 billion. He said that youth belonging to poor families have been included in the Kamyab Jawan program.

He said that Sehat Insaf program in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is facilitating poor families of the province to get medical cover and added that a Kamyab Pakistan program has also been launched this month to provide relief to people.

Usman Dar said the government has started five programs to engage youth like Kamyab Jawan program, Sihat Card, Ahsas Program, Mera Pakistan and Mera Ghar Program.

He said that efforts were being made for emancipation of youth, adding, such programs would provide new opportunities of growth to them in future. Scholarships were being given to youth in various skills sectors, he added.

Giving examples of developed countries, Usman Dar said that China, Malaysia and Bangladesh were moving ahead due to best utilization of human resources.

Referring to past governments, Usman Dar said that PML-N leaders projected themselves by distributing one million laptops worth Rs 55 billion that were being pasted with their pictures. He said that PML-N failed to provide any job to a youth through this laptop scheme.

Our new program will give Rs 0.5 million interest free loans to 0.7 to 0.8 million youth under Kamyab Pakistan program.

Usman Dar said that with the support of KP government we will visit each and every household of KP to make the youth aware about the Kamyab Pakistan program and make efforts to create employment opportunities.