PM’s aide expresses govt’s resolve to curb tobacco use in all forms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Malik Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath has expressed his strong resolve to play role in curbing tobacco use and applauded efforts made for tobacco control in Pakistan.

He was speaking at a meeting organized by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute to discuss ways to control tobacco use, with focus on the rising trend of nicotine addiction among youth,said a press release issued here on Friday.

Head of the Centre for Health Policy and Innovation at SDPI Syed Ali Wasif Naqvi informed the prime minister’s aide about the challenges faced in tobacco control and provided insights about the inaugural Tobacco Control Knowledge Hub.

He offered a detailed overview of Pakistan's pioneering Tobacco Control Knowledge Hub, which will be a first centralised platform. The initiative signifies the nation's endeavors toward tobacco control.

The PM’s coordinator accepted the proposals, which included revival of the Tobacco Control Cell - a commitment further emphasized in the meeting with the newly appointed Director of Programs Syed Arsalan Haider.

Syed Ali Wasif Naqvi emphasized the need to increase and rationalize tobacco taxation, saying that the current Federal excise duty (FED) on cigarettes was low compared to the World Health Organization standards.

He recommended a data-driven approach to tackle illicit trade, stressing on the need to increase tax, which is aligned with inflation and income growth to reduce cigarette affordability. Moreover, he added that a multi-sectoral tobacco taxation policy is also the need of the hour.

Mr Naqvi discussed the regulatory gaps in emerging nicotine products, such as nicotine pouches, and stressed on imposing a ban on them.

“A ban on these products is in the best interest of youth and national health,” he said, calling for creation of a comprehensive framework to govern new products.

He suggested measures such as age restrictions, marketing bans and appropriate taxation and following the example of international best practices prevalent in Malaysia, Brunei Darussalam, Czech Republic, and Australia where nicotine has been banned and declared poison and a hazardous substance.

Research Assistant at SDPI Radma Nouman Shah said the Knowledge Hub was designed to concentrate on global health evidence and its essential function in diminishing tobacco prevalence in Pakistan.

She said that it encompassed thorough studies, research-driven evidence, and international case studies that underscored the critical role of tobacco taxation in curtailing consumption.

Furthermore, she said the burgeoning discourse surrounding novel nicotine products and nicotine pouches had been thoroughly explored within the Knowledge Hub, reinforcing its contribution to enhancing tobacco elimination initiatives in Pakistan.

The team proposed that stricter enforcement of bans on tobacco advertising, promotion, and sponsorship - especially in online spaces and near schools - would help curb this trend.

The SDPI officials also highlighted the need for joint efforts between the Ministry of Health and the education sector to develop target awareness and prevention strategies.

They said SDPI could play a pivotal role in the provision of data and informed analysis.

Adviser to the Centre for Health at SDPI Dr. Waseem Iftikhar Janjua emphasized on a protracted timeline for the implementation of enhanced pictorial health warnings (PHWs). He advocated for an expedited rotation of PHWs and more robust enforcement mechanisms to guarantee compliance from manufacturers, notwithstanding the legal obstacles and lobbying influences encountered.

The prime minister’s coordinator, Dr Malik Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath, was apprised of the forthcoming case regarding this matter, and he committed to promptly accelerate the implementation of health warning labels.

The sustainability of the Tobacco Control Cell was emphasized, which has been ineffective for the past many months.

The SDPI representatives drew attention towards global treaty obligations, making it incumbent upon Pakistan to abide by the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control treaty.

A number of more recommendations were put forward including allocating a permanent budget under the health ministry, expanding staff and improving operational capacity to ensure that tobacco control remains a national health priority and is well integrated into broader non-communicable disease policies.