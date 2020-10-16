The Special Assistant to Prime Minister Shehzad Arbab Friday underlined the need for strengthening coordination among the departments to ensure timely and quality completion of the development projects in the provincial capital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :The Special Assistant to Prime Minister Shehzad Arbab Friday underlined the need for strengthening coordination among the departments to ensure timely and quality completion of the development projects in the provincial capital.

Presiding over a meeting here to review progress on ongoing development schemes in the provincial metropolis here at Civil Secretariat, he noted that traffic was a big issue of provincial capital and traffic projects should be completed within stipulated time in better manner.

He directed the concerned departments that recreation facilities in parks should match those being provided in Islamabad parks, adding that the first high-rise Namak Mandi parking plaza should be completed at earliest to resolve the parking problems.

Shehzad directed the officials concerned to ensure upgradation and conversion of all canal roads to one way traffic in two weeks.

About the "development of green belt along the railway tracks and parks in open space of railway land" he was informed that the work was in full swing. The PM's aide was of the view that some portion of the project should be completed for site visit.

He directed Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) to ensure standardized facilities at Sastaz Bazar on Ring Road especially exclusive enclosure for women vendors.

Regarding Sasta Bazar Ring Road project, the Director General PDA Zafar Ali Shah said that 188 Kanal of land has been acquired which would be accessible to citizen soon enabling them to purchase essential commodities at affordable prices.

On the occasion, Additional Chief Secretary KP Shakil Qadir Khan briefed the meeting and said that 77 projects have been categorized into three categories including 22 in category A, 21 in category B and 33 in category C.

He said the projects of category "A" would be completed in six months while those in category "B" would be completed in one year and the projects of category "C" to take more than one year for completion.

Giving breakup of the ongoing projects, he said that 29 projects are related to infrastructure development, 15 to traffic related, 8 to beautification, 4 each in service delivery and health sectors, 8 for recreation and sports, 2 each for drinking water, education and sanitation and one is of utilities.

The meeting reviewed progress on uplift of Regi Model Town including provision of utilities and other infrastructure. The PDA DG informed that Police force has been sought and the issues relating to project's security would be resolved soon.

Speaking on the occasion KP Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra directed that the quality work on the development projects be ensured and it's blessings should reach people.

Additional Chief Secretary KP Shakil Qadir Khan and secretaries of various provincial departments attended the meeting.