PM's Aide, PML-N Leader Saad Rafiq Visit Jamia Haqqania To Offer Condolences
Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2025 | 08:20 PM
NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and former Federal Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, along with Prime Minister's Advisor Ikhtiar Wali Khan on Wednesday visited Jamia Haqqania in Akora Khattak and offered condolences on the martyrdom of Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani.
During their visit, they met with Maulana Rashid-ul-Haq Sami, deputy administrator of Jamia Haqqania, and Maulana Abdul Haq Thani, the political successor of the late Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq. Maulana Luqman-ul-Haq Haqqani and Maulana Osama Sami were also present during the meeting.
Expressing his grief, Khawaja Saad Rafique said that Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq was a true advocate of peace, and his assassination is a national tragedy.
He remarked, "The forces behind his martyrdom do not want peace in Pakistan. His loss is a significant blow to the nation."
Rafique also shared memories of their time together in the National Assembly, appreciating Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq's religious and political services.
"The entire nation mourns this tragic loss," he added, paying tribute to the late religious scholar's contributions.
Recent Stories
US dollar remains strong against rupee in foreign exchange market
Ministry of Cabinet Affairs honours DEWA for its digital leadership
Dubai Culture, Dubai Municipality partner to transform public spaces into artist ..
SC acquits two death row inmates after 17 years in child murder case
Gold price increases by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan
US strongly condemns terrorists’ attack on Jaffar Express train
Partners Forum discusses enhancing cooperation to achieve RTA’s objectives
Gross banks’ assets up by 2.4% to AED 4,56 billion at end of December 2024: C ..
Emirates Cancer Society, Burjeel Cancer Institute sign agreement to enhance heal ..
Ministry of Culture announces cultural, knowledge programmes for UAE Reading Mon ..
Dubai International Aquatics Championships to attract over 3000 swimmers
Officials: SPL driving force behind intellectual, cultural growth
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sardar Yousaf distributes ration among journalists during Ramadan5 minutes ago
-
CM orders immediate rollback of TDCP double-decker bus fare hike5 minutes ago
-
Inspector awarded President’s Police Medal5 minutes ago
-
WHO Representative calls on Health Minister5 minutes ago
-
PM's aide, PML-N leader Saad Rafiq visit Jamia Haqqania to offer condolences5 minutes ago
-
IGP reviews police development projects' progress5 minutes ago
-
Special grant for minorities on religious festivals5 minutes ago
-
Law experts discuss roadmap for Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan5 minutes ago
-
One killed, one injured in Karachi firing5 minutes ago
-
Court extends interim bail of Sher Afzal Murawat5 minutes ago
-
Ali Hassan condemns attack of Jaffer Express in Bolan5 minutes ago
-
SC acquits two death row inmates after 17 years in child murder case15 minutes ago