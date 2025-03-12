Open Menu

PM's Aide, PML-N Leader Saad Rafiq Visit Jamia Haqqania To Offer Condolences

Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2025 | 08:20 PM

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and former Federal Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, along with Prime Minister's Advisor Ikhtiar Wali Khan on Wednesday visited Jamia Haqqania in Akora Khattak and offered condolences on the martyrdom of Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani.

During their visit, they met with Maulana Rashid-ul-Haq Sami, deputy administrator of Jamia Haqqania, and Maulana Abdul Haq Thani, the political successor of the late Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq. Maulana Luqman-ul-Haq Haqqani and Maulana Osama Sami were also present during the meeting.

Expressing his grief, Khawaja Saad Rafique said that Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq was a true advocate of peace, and his assassination is a national tragedy.

He remarked, "The forces behind his martyrdom do not want peace in Pakistan. His loss is a significant blow to the nation."

Rafique also shared memories of their time together in the National Assembly, appreciating Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq's religious and political services.

"The entire nation mourns this tragic loss," he added, paying tribute to the late religious scholar's contributions.

