PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Muhammad Ayub Afridi Monday visited Bacha Khan International Airport here and reviewed the facilities being provided to Pakistani passengers coming to the country through international flights.

The Adviser to the PM said the government was making serious efforts to solve the problems of overseas Pakistanis and has set up the counter by Overseas Foundation to facilitate passengers.

Ayub Afridi reviewed the facilities and services being provided at the Overseas Foundation counters at the airport and expressed satisfaction. He directed the concerned officers to ensure timely and quality services to Pakistanis and expatriates abroad.

He also directed that all measures should be taken to increase the export of manpower, which would not only reduce youth unemployment but also increase remittances which were imperative for growth of the national economy.