UrduPoint.com

PM's Aide Reviews Facilities For Passengers At Bach Khan Int'l Airport

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2022 | 09:03 PM

PM's aide reviews facilities for passengers at Bach Khan Int'l Airport

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Muhammad Ayub Afridi Monday visited Bacha Khan International Airport here and reviewed the facilities being provided to Pakistani passengers coming to the country through international flights

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Muhammad Ayub Afridi Monday visited Bacha Khan International Airport here and reviewed the facilities being provided to Pakistani passengers coming to the country through international flights.

The Adviser to the PM said the government was making serious efforts to solve the problems of overseas Pakistanis and has set up the counter by Overseas Foundation to facilitate passengers.

Ayub Afridi reviewed the facilities and services being provided at the Overseas Foundation counters at the airport and expressed satisfaction. He directed the concerned officers to ensure timely and quality services to Pakistanis and expatriates abroad.

He also directed that all measures should be taken to increase the export of manpower, which would not only reduce youth unemployment but also increase remittances which were imperative for growth of the national economy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Afridi All Government Airport

Recent Stories

Bangladesh police officers get death sentence over ..

Bangladesh police officers get death sentence over army major murder

4 minutes ago
 Amnesty slams five years of EU-Libya migrant deal

Amnesty slams five years of EU-Libya migrant deal

4 minutes ago
 WCLA DG visits historic places in Bhera

WCLA DG visits historic places in Bhera

4 minutes ago
 ANF arrests two, seizes huge quantity of drugs in ..

ANF arrests two, seizes huge quantity of drugs in separate actions

4 minutes ago
 World Hijab Day to be celebrated tomorrow to stres ..

World Hijab Day to be celebrated tomorrow to stress its significance, muslim wom ..

9 minutes ago
 16 drug peddlers arrested, 11 kg drugs recovered d ..

16 drug peddlers arrested, 11 kg drugs recovered during crackdown

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>