ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Political and Public Affairs Engr Amir Muqam here Monday presided over a meeting to review the progress of various projects of National Heritage and Culture Division and it's attached departments.

The meeting held here at Prime Minister'a Office was attended by Secretary National Heritage and Culture Division Fareena Mazhar, Senior Joint Secretary Abdul Sattar Khokhar, Joint Secretary Shahzad Durrani, heads of all attached departments including Pakistan National Council of the Arts, National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage- Lok Virsa, Department of Archeology and Museum (DOAM), Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL), Aiwan Iqbal Complex, Iqbal Academy Lahore, Quaid-i-Azam Management Board, National Language Promotion Department, National library of Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam Mazar Management board and Quaid-i-Azam Academy.

The departments' heads briefed the adviser about matters pertaining to promotions, policy decisions, vacancies, new initiatives and current affairs.

The meeting reviewed the progress of the directions of Adviser to PM given during his various visits to different departments /Organizations of the National Heritage and Culture Division.

The meeting was informed that the work on the renovation of Science Board building is completed and ready to be inaugurated.

Engr Amir Muqam directed the officials of Quaid-i-Azam Mazar Management Board to arrange special program on Quaid-i-Azam Day.

Adviser to Prime Minister underscored that history reveals that successful nations are those which remained connected to their cultural heritage and also tried to promote it.

He emphasized on rejuvenation of fine arts and participation of the youth as it not only demonstrates keen interest shown by new generation towards its cultural heritage but also reflects that it will also be a source for revival and strengthening of culture and national development.

He said that promotion of national heritage and culture among the people can only prevent the society from social evils, hatred, intolerance and bring peace and stability.

Resident Engineer Quaid-i-Azam Mazar Management Board Abdul Aleem briefed the meeting regarding overall performance of the department.

Director General Department of Archeology and Museum briefed the meeting regarding on-going projects of the department.

Adviser to Prime Minister also presided over a meeting of National Language Promotion Department.

Director General NLPD Abdul Rauf Parekh briefed the Adviser to PM about overall progress of the ongoing projects of NLPD.

Adviser to Prime Minister for National Heritage and Culture Engr Amir Muqam also presided over a meeting of the National Library of Pakistan, Aiwan-i-Iqbal Complex, Iqbal Academy and National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) to discuss various ongoing schemes and future projects.