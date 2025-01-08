(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Prime Minister's Coordinator for Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam launched first green road initiative at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) on Wednesday.

In her address, Khurshid reaffirmed the government’s commitment to combating climate change under Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's leadership.

She highlighted the country’s focus on both short-term and long-term solutions, including renewable energy projects and the development of climate-resilient infrastructure.

She commended the climate initiatives spearheaded by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, emphasizing their significance within Pakistan's broader climate strategy. “These initiatives are key to reducing our carbon footprint,” she said.

Khurshid stressed the importance of collaboration between the public and private sectors to build a more sustainable future. She described the green road as a symbol of Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to environmental preservation and climate action. “This marks a major step forward in creating cities that are not only economically prosperous but also environmentally responsible,” she stated.

The green road, she explained, serves as an example of how green technologies and practices can be seamlessly integrated into urban infrastructure. It offers solutions to urgent environmental issues while enhancing the quality of life for citizens.

Ms. Khurshid outlined how this initiative aligns with Pakistan’s broader climate goals, including reducing greenhouse gas emissions, expanding renewable energy use, and promoting sustainable urban development.

She also recognized the role of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry in launching the project, noting the business community’s vital contribution to fostering a green economy. “The private sector's participation in sustainability efforts is essential to driving the economic transformation we need,” she emphasized. “I encourage businesses of all sizes to adopt green practices, invest in clean technologies, and help build a more sustainable and resilient economy.”

Ms. Romina noted this pioneering green road project, designed to address climate change and promote eco-friendly practices, showcases innovative solutions to urban environmental challenges.

"The initiative aims to create an eco-conscious, energy-efficient, and sustainable model for roads and urban spaces, setting an example that can be replicated nationwide", she added.

The event, attended by distinguished diplomats, environmental experts, and business leaders, marked a significant milestone in city’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions and promote sustainable infrastructure development.