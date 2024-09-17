PM’s aide Romina plants tree to celebrate Eid-i-Miladun Nabi (PBUH))

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Coordinator to Prime Minister on Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam said that in an era where environmental concerns are at the forefront of global discussions including in Pakistan, the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) continue to offer profound guidance on the importance of sustainability and environmental stewardship.

“The last holy prophet's emphasis on tree plantation as a noble and lasting act of charity has inspired millions around the world to plant trees and adopt eco-friendly practices in their daily lives for the human and environmental sustainability, the PM’s climate aide said while addressing a tree plantation ceremony here at the Shakarparian National Park on Tuesday.

The PM’s coordinator Romina Khurshid Alam inaugurated the tree plantation ceremony by planting a tree sapling to celebrate the holy birth of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

Organised by the globally acclaimed ‘Upscaling Green Pakistan Programme’ of the M/o Climate Change & Environmental Coordination, the tree plantation ceremony was attended by various Federal government officials and members of the civil society organisations.

Ms Romina Khurshid Alam informed the participants of the tree plantation ceremony that similar tree plantation activities have been organized by all provincial forest and wildlife departments to mark the sacred birth of the holy Prophet to signify his teachings regarding importance of tree plantation in the sustainability of the humans and the planet hearth.

While appreciating the provincial governments for organizing tree plantation events on the occasion of the holy prophet’s birth, the PM’s climate aide said, “There could be no noble cause other than planting trees to demonstrate through our acts the practicing of the Holy Prophet Muhammad’s (Peace be upon him) teachings regarding planting of trees and its protection with proper care.”

She said further that the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) emphasized during his life on different occasions the importance of nature and caring for the environment, including the planting of trees. He conveyed several teachings to his companions and the people of all religions that highlight the value of tree plantation as an important human service and the broader environmental responsibility that islam encourages.

Prophet Muhammad's teachings, recorded over 1,400 years ago, are remarkably aligned event today with modern concepts of environmental conservation, the PM’s climate aide Romina Khurshid Alam emphasized and said that the importance of planting trees and caring for nature as acts of worship and charity (sadaqah jariyah).

She recalled one popular hadith of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) which highlights how unprecedented and sacred the act of tree plantation is for not only the Muslims but also for the people of all other religions, quoting one of the Prophet’s well-known sayings Sahih al-Bukhari: "If a Muslim plants a tree or sows seeds, and then a bird, or a person, or an animal eats from it, it is regarded as a charitable gift (sadaqah) for him.

"

“This timeless teaching demonstrates how planting trees is an act that not only benefits the environment but also continues to reward the planter long after their deed,” she remarked, adding that Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) further encouraged his followers to engage in tree plantation and greenery, even in the face of impending disaster.

The PM’s climate aide said further that these teachings highlight the importance of positive action and hope, showing that even the smallest environmental contribution can have a lasting impact on the humans and the planet earth, which harbours the life and sustains cobweb of complex ecosystems.

On this occasion, while calling upon religious leaders and the community members for demonstrating environmental responsibility for themselves and the future generations, Secretary Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Ministry Aisha Humera Ch. said during her address that while the world faces challenges such as climate change, deforestation, and loss of biodiversity, the Prophet’s teachings resonate more than ever.

“Muslims and non-Muslims alike are increasingly recognising the urgent need to care for the planet. Therefore, by adopting tree plantation and other sustainable practices, people are honouring the Prophet’s example and fulfilling their duty as stewards of the Earth,” she stressed.

The ministry secretary Aisha Humera Ch. said further that tree planting initiatives inspired by these teachings have been launched under the ‘Upscaling Green Pakistan Programme’ by the climate change ministry across the country in collaboration and support with provincial governments and the provincial forest and wildlife departments.

She apprised the participants of the tree plantation ceremony that today, provincial forest and wildlife departments have have mobilized civil society organisations and community members from all walks of life, particularly the youth and children across the country to plant trees in honor of Prophet Muhammad’s (Peace be upon him) vision for a greener planet.

“These tree plantation efforts are not only of unprecedented importance to reduce climate change-causing carbon emissions but also critical to improve the quality of life for communities through cleaner air, increased biodiversity, and sustainable livelihoods,” the climate change and environmental coordination ministry secretary Aisha Humera Ch. remarked.