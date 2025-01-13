- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2025 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Coordinator to the Prime Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination (MoCC), Romina Khurshid Alam highlighted the severe impacts of climate change on Pakistan, noting that heatwaves, floods, and droughts have disproportionately affected the mental health of women and adolescent girls.
Speaking during a meeting with the former Prime Minister of Norway, Kjell Magne Bondevik who called on her on Monday, the PM's aide emphasized Pakistan’s determination to learn from international experiences in addressing climate challenges, particularly in transitioning to green energy.
Alam praised Bondevik's strong advocacy for human rights and stressed the importance of global cooperation to combat human rights abuses, specifically referencing violations in Kashmir.
She also discussed the devastating effects of the 2022 floods, which resulted in massive population displacement in Sindh and other regions, and led to significant financial, social, psychological, and health issues, including skin diseases in Balochistan.
“We are looking for your support in climate diplomacy, not just for Pakistan but for all vulnerable countries. Climate change has hit Pakistan hard, and we have been ranked fifth in terms of vulnerability,” said Alam. “We are a resilient nation, and we are working hard to implement measures that will help mitigate the impact of climate change.
”
Secretary of MoCC, Aisha Humera Moriani also addressed the meeting, pointing out that Pakistan's greatest challenge lies in accessing climate finance.
She explained that while investment is important, it is not enough to address the immediate needs for rehabilitation in areas affected by heatwaves and the melting of glaciers.
“We cannot allocate loan amounts for rehabilitation efforts,” Moriani said. “These funds should be directed towards the country’s GDP growth, not for recovering from climate disasters.”
Aisha Moriani further shared that Pakistan is actively pursuing water desalination technologies to conserve fresh water, and that incentives are being provided for the adoption of clean energy technologies.
Kjell Magne Bondevik expressed his country's willingness to collaborate with Pakistan in mitigating the impacts of climate change.
He offered his role to support in helping Pakistan transition to green energy, citing Norway’s successful implementation of electric vehicles (EVs) as an example.
Additional Secretary, Hammad Shamimi and Joint Secretary, Muhammad Faroque of MoCC also attended the meeting.
In a gesture of goodwill, PM Coordinator on Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam presented souvenirs and Pakistani-made footballs to the members of the Norwegian delegation.
