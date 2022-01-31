Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Tourism Coordination Azam Jamil Monday visited Galyat and reviewed the measures for the promotion of tourism and establishment of new tourist spots there

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Tourism Coordination Azam Jamil Monday visited Galyat and reviewed the measures for the promotion of tourism and establishment of new tourist spots there.

He inspected Governor House Nathia Gali and various other places, where he was briefed by Additional Assistant Commissioner Galyat Aminul Hassan.

The SAPM lauded the performance of the district administration Abbottabad, Galyat Development Authority (GDA) and Rescue 1122 for conducting the excellent rescue operation during the heavy snowfall.

Azam Jamil also inspected the snow clearance operation and met with tourists, police, rescue and other personnel. After visiting Galyat, he also visited Army Burn Hall Collegeand met with staff.

AAC Galyat Amin Al Hassan and DSP Traffic Police Madam Samina were also present on the occasion.