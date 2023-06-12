(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation &, Social Security and Secretary Information PPP, Faisal Karim Kundi visited the camp of the victims of landmines in Waziristan.

The victims of landmines in Waziristan had set up a peaceful protest camp for past one week in Islamabad to highlight their problems and hardships, said a press release issued here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the SAPM said that various problems of the landmines affected people of Waziristan are of due attention and importance.

According to the organization of the landmines affectees, he said there are 1200 registered disabled persons, which have become victims of landmines in Waziristan.

These victims also include overseas Pakistanis who have come to the native locality to meet their families and relatives who were hit by the landmines.

He said that he has heard the problems of these people at the camp, adding that the problems related to the provincial government would be taken up with the province. He said that the Federal government has already taken immediate steps for the resolution of problems to it.

The Managing Director (MD) Baitul-Mal has been informed about the supply of tricycles to these victims on their request or the people who need prosthetic limbs, He said that MD Baitul-Mal himself will also meet these victims.