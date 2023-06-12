UrduPoint.com

PM's Aide Visits Landmines Victims' Camp

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2023 | 08:09 PM

PM's aide visits landmines victims' camp

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation &, Social Security and Secretary Information PPP, Faisal Karim Kundi visited the camp of the victims of landmines in Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation &, Social Security and Secretary Information PPP, Faisal Karim Kundi visited the camp of the victims of landmines in Waziristan.

The victims of landmines in Waziristan had set up a peaceful protest camp for past one week in Islamabad to highlight their problems and hardships, said a press release issued here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the SAPM said that various problems of the landmines affected people of Waziristan are of due attention and importance.

According to the organization of the landmines affectees, he said there are 1200 registered disabled persons, which have become victims of landmines in Waziristan.

These victims also include overseas Pakistanis who have come to the native locality to meet their families and relatives who were hit by the landmines.

He said that he has heard the problems of these people at the camp, adding that the problems related to the provincial government would be taken up with the province. He said that the Federal government has already taken immediate steps for the resolution of problems to it.

The Managing Director (MD) Baitul-Mal has been informed about the supply of tricycles to these victims on their request or the people who need prosthetic limbs, He said that MD Baitul-Mal himself will also meet these victims.

Related Topics

Islamabad Resolution Prime Minister Protest Faisal Karim Kundi Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Emirates and Kenya Airways enter interline partner ..

Emirates and Kenya Airways enter interline partnership

11 minutes ago
 Emirates wins 5 top awards for health and safety e ..

Emirates wins 5 top awards for health and safety excellence in ground transport ..

11 minutes ago
 ENBD Group signs UAE Gender Balance Pledge, solidi ..

ENBD Group signs UAE Gender Balance Pledge, solidifying its commitment to gender ..

11 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates&#039; Yates seals overall podium ..

UAE Team Emirates&#039; Yates seals overall podium at Dauphine

11 minutes ago
 Seminar on 'Large intestine cancer'

Seminar on 'Large intestine cancer'

30 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews pace of work on health projec ..

Commissioner reviews pace of work on health projects

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.