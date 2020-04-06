UrduPoint.com
PM's Amnesty Scheme Will Stabilize National Economy: SCCI

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 12:57 PM

PM's amnesty scheme will stabilize national economy: SCCI

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :President Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Malik Rizwan Ahmed, highly appreciated the abolishing capital gain tax and said that it would help initiate new housing schemes in private sector, said a statement issued here on Monday.

SSCI welcomed Prime Minister Imran Khan's amnesty scheme for the construction sector and said that it would help stabilise national economy and overcome unemployment.

He also appreciated 90 per cent concession in payment of fixed tax in Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme and said that the investors should avail the opportunity to a maximum extent.

He said that the scheme would help not only in provision of houses to the poor people but also accelerate the pace of national development.

