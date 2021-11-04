UrduPoint.com

PM's Announce A Historic Relief Package To Poor People: Farrukh Habib

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 12:10 AM

PM's announce a historic relief package to poor people: Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :State minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday lauded to Prime Minister Imran Khan for announcing a historic huge economic package for middle standard community of the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said 100.30 million people of the country would be benefited through the PM economic relief package and a comprehensive mechanism would be used for the purpose.

He said, the economy was the focal point of the Prime Minister today's address to the nation as he (PM) wanted to uplift the standard of the life of common people.

Farrukh Habib said, the government was full aware about the inflation and problems of the people and it was making its all out efforts to reduce it.

Replying to a question, he said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was working as independently and it had recovered Rs 550 billion from different cases.

The minister said the credit goes to honest leadership of PM Imran Khan that the national economy were showing positive indicators, exports were increasing and reported record foreign remittances during last few months.

He said the government would not make any compromise on accountability process and cases of the corrupts as this process would be continued without any discrimination.

